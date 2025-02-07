BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USAID & It's Backing Of Radical Political Organizations
UndergroundUSA
2 months ago

Recently, I wrote about the increasing scrutiny facing nonprofit and NGO organizations that receive substantial amounts of taxpayer money to carry out partisan and politically motivated activities, all presented under the guise of philanthropy. Despite the outcry from the connected Left over the withdrawal of their funding, the rationale for denying them taxpayer dollars is becoming clearer every day.


President Trump has embarked on what he describes as a mission to dismantle the Deep State, with his latest focus being the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Radical Leftist and Obama holdover Samantha Power, the wife of Cass Sunstein, the co-author of the political book on transformative activism, Nudge, lead the USAID until January 20, 2025.


Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration, has criticized USAID, calling it a "ball of worms. " This indicates a network of corruption that permeates the organization far beyond mere individual cases of misconduct.


Musk emphasized in a recording shared on X...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/usaid-and-its-backing-of-radical


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

