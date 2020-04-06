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Fauci and Birx BOTH Have Big-Money Bill Gates Conflicts of Interest
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61 views • April 06, 2020
by Patrick Howley by Patrick Howley - April 4, 2020
The truth is that President Donald Trump is locked in an intense power struggle with Bill Gates, who is pushing his vaccines, which may not be available to the public until after November’s election.
Source: https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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The truth is that President Donald Trump is locked in an intense power struggle with Bill Gates, who is pushing his vaccines, which may not be available to the public until after November’s election.
Source: https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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