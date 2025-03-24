Italian MEP: The problem is not Russia, it's the European families, the suspension of Democracy, not fear of Russian Soldiers coming

Italian MEP Roberto Vannacci:

The problem is not Russia, Budapest or Prague. It is European families. European families who are suffering now and who don't have the money to pay for all this. The policies implemented by the European Commission are completely destroying families.

We talk about autocratic systems, dictatorship, suspension of democracy. But we have seen what is happening in Romania. What has the Commission done? Absolutely nothing. It supports all this.

We have to fight immigration, illegal immigration, crime. All these issues undermine our societies. And these are the issues that our European citizens see as emergencies, Madame von der Leyen. Not the fear of a Russian soldier coming to Western Europe.