The New World Order, 2007 Media and Press Releases pt 5, Health Authority Hide Bad Vaccine Reactions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Title in 2007 Nexus Magazine: Health Authorities Hide Bad Vaccine Reactions
I keep finding proof of adverse actions by the authorities regarding our health. It appears that the powers that be giant machine that makes WE THE PEOPLE sick and forced to use their medical system. What do you think?
https://gogetfunding.com/2024-fund-to-manufacture-books/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008311954642
e-mail [email protected]
Mail suggested research material, books or donations.
Rick Miracle
PO Box 542
Fairview, NC 28732