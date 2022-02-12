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PAT KING - LETTER - LET YOUR INNER LION ROAR - I Will Not Be Swayed, I Will Not Be Bribed - 021122
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112 views • February 12, 2022
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Pat King reads a handwritten letter from someone urging him to instruct his followers to back away from the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor and for him to pursue a political career to enact change and represent a public force for good. King rejects this advice and insists that protesters hold the line and mobilize their "inner lion". He says the government is tyrannical and it is "a patriot's duty to protect its citizens from its government", and that they are blessed by God. Soon after, King, takes a walk around a bustling neighbourhood in Ottawa.
"When Tyranny Becomes Law. Rebellion Becomes Duty."
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
New donation site: https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Sign petition to remove Justin Trudeau, end the lockdown and Covid mandates,
https://www.change.org/p/canadian-house-of-commons-at-least-1-million-signatures-to-remove-pm-justin-trudeau-and-his-liberal-government
Freedom is ALWAYS Essential
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LOVE, LIGHT, PEACE
Pat King reads a handwritten letter from someone urging him to instruct his followers to back away from the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor and for him to pursue a political career to enact change and represent a public force for good. King rejects this advice and insists that protesters hold the line and mobilize their "inner lion". He says the government is tyrannical and it is "a patriot's duty to protect its citizens from its government", and that they are blessed by God. Soon after, King, takes a walk around a bustling neighbourhood in Ottawa.
"When Tyranny Becomes Law. Rebellion Becomes Duty."
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
New donation site: https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Sign petition to remove Justin Trudeau, end the lockdown and Covid mandates,
https://www.change.org/p/canadian-house-of-commons-at-least-1-million-signatures-to-remove-pm-justin-trudeau-and-his-liberal-government
Freedom is ALWAYS Essential
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, PEACE
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