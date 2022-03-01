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Hold On - Primum Nocere || Documentaire Vaccin COVID
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103 views • March 01, 2022
Film complet a voir absolument! "Injections, mensonges et trahisons..."
La suite du film 'Hold-Up', voici le nouveau film évènement 'HOLD ON - PRIMUM NOCERE'. Documentaire de Pierre Barnerias, produit par un collectif de journalistes indépendants.
Intervenants: Prof. Christian Perronne, Senta Depuydt, John O'Looney, Dr. David Martin, Jean-Dominique Michel, Vincent Pavan, etc...
* Source: https://citizen-v.com/fr
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* N'oubliez pas de mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
La suite du film 'Hold-Up', voici le nouveau film évènement 'HOLD ON - PRIMUM NOCERE'. Documentaire de Pierre Barnerias, produit par un collectif de journalistes indépendants.
Intervenants: Prof. Christian Perronne, Senta Depuydt, John O'Looney, Dr. David Martin, Jean-Dominique Michel, Vincent Pavan, etc...
* Source: https://citizen-v.com/fr
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* N'oubliez pas de mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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