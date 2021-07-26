© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39684 subscribers
UK OFFICIAL ADMITS LOCKDOWNS FOR “SOCIAL CONTROL”
A U.K. member of Parliament has come forward writing a blistering op-ed for the Daily Mail. Part whistleblower, part human rights activist, Graham Brady is calling out his own government’s ill-advised Covid mitigation policies, originating from fear, rather than sound public health science.
#GrahamBrady #UKParliament #SocialControl #Tory1922Committee #MaskMandates #SocialDistance #StateOfAnxiety #Comply #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225