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RT Interview - Journalist Patrick Lancaster of Donbass, hopes those behind Killing of Woman He Found at School 25, in Mariupol will Face Justice. 040422
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120 views • April 04, 2022
I post many videos made independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster here, that I've found on his YouTube.
Kiev yet again failed to pin blame on Russia in the ongoing conflict – this time with an attempt to portray a gruesome photo of a killed woman with a swastika carved into her stomach as the work of Russians. We'll hear from American journalist Patrick Lancaster, who was the first to break this disturbing story.
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
OR Crypto at ERC20
0xAC4f83Bf0dA6bfB01e16BAD3Ba3E13e77D2012B1
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
Kiev yet again failed to pin blame on Russia in the ongoing conflict – this time with an attempt to portray a gruesome photo of a killed woman with a swastika carved into her stomach as the work of Russians. We'll hear from American journalist Patrick Lancaster, who was the first to break this disturbing story.
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
OR Crypto at ERC20
0xAC4f83Bf0dA6bfB01e16BAD3Ba3E13e77D2012B1
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
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