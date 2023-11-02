Create New Account
Happy with my eco flow 22kw system
Freedom Yurt Guy
Published Yesterday

I have been playing with different configurations to meet all my needs especially since I only use this bug out cabin a few days a week and I’m 60 miles away. I did fail my final electrical inspection, but I just need to put a waterproof combiner box outside with shut of to incoming DC for firefighters and meet code and should be good to go.

Keywords
preppingsurvivalsolarbug outcabineco flow

