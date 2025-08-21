BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'It's every parent's worst nightmare, to watch [your children] die before your eyes' - Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
56 views • 1 day ago

'It's every parent's worst nightmare... watching [your children] die before your eyes'

UNICEF Spokesperson Tess Ingram describes suffering of Gazan families to RT amid horrors of starvation & malnourished babies.

More from another video with her:  

'We need much more aid urgently to avert a famine' — Tess Ingram says UNICEF Gaza missions repeatedly denied

'We're talking about 2 million people who have faced severe deprivation for almost two years'

Adding:  ❗️Netanyahu greenlights 'IMMEDIATE negotiations to end war and release all hostages'

Also, approves 'IDF's plan to take control of Gaza City'

Wouldn't the latter negate the former?

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
