⚡ALERT! BIG EVENT COMING SOON, CHINA WILL MAKE MOVE VERY SOON, THEYRE NOT TELLING US THE TRUTH
Canadian Prepper


Dec 6, 2023


"They need a big event" with former CIA spy Andrew Bustamente


Find your Spy Superpower: https://everydayspy.com/spyquiz


Check out former CIA Andrew Bustamente on youtube

https://www.youtube.com/@Andrew-Bustamante


Learn more from Andy: https://everydayspy.com/


Follow Andy on social media: @EverydaySpy


The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09cTAam3FQs

liesciachinawaralertcanadian prepperspygeopoliticsbig eventandrew bustamente

