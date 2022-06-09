YOU NOW HAVE NANO SIZED ELECTRODES IN YOUR BRAIN SO YOU DONT HAVE TO WEAR AN EEG CAP.

We no longer have to wear an electrode cap in order to have our EEg brain patterns read because we now have nano electrodes in our brains so that our thoughts can be read remotely if one wishes to do so. Nano technology have been found in vials of vaccines, which can be injected into the human vein. and then travel to the brain, and this detail has been verified on a website called LaQuintaColumna.net. Certain brain patterns are generated every time you move your right hand. Those brain patterns can be remotely copied and stored and much later transmitted back to you by means of the electrodes in your brain thereby making your right hand move against your will. Many other astonishing feats can be performed on victims of remote neural manipulation.