Welcome To Our Advanced Medicine Exchange Product Page on the CrowdPoint Blockchain Ecosystem

Hello, I am Valinda Wood. My husband Brian and I are distributors in the Advanced Medicine Exchange in the CrowdPoint Ecosystem on the blockchain! We are 'turning the tables' on the 'big guys'...to no longer be exploited, our identities bought, sold and devalued by going from the central platform as we know it ...to the decentral platform where your God given identity is protected!!!When purchasing products through the exchange you are onboarded to the blockchain where your identity, your data that belongs to YOU is protected...not bought or sold or devalued. We invite you to come take a look at the products.There is more to come with the growing ecosystem through CrowdPoint, so stay tuned!https://amm.healthcaresector.exchange/?afmc=SNiB980NX5If0cRQAZkU3