KURSK, RUSSIAN TANKS AND WAR THUNDER

A new kind a vid here, we take look at the battle of Kursk and the Russian tanks that waged it, present some new old theories and take a look at the tanks in game. Sorry no link anymore.

Who really was the winner on the last day of Kursk? Not a week later...

Was it the "Greatest Tank Battle Ever" If most Russian tanks were light tanks?

Was is the greatest concentration of battling tanks ever? Since they were spread out over 1000's of square kilometers?

Is too much of our perception by Soviet propaganda and mass media crap? Not actual documentation?

