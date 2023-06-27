"Four Sore Judgments" with Jesse Knock and Dr Stephen Pidgeon

Ezekiel 14 shows the 4 Sore judgments of Revelation 6 coming upon " the house." Only REPENTENCE of these IDOLS in our lives, (wanting a bigger life) will stop the "cutting off of the hand of bread."
Moving into RIGHTEOUSNESS will get us through like Noah, Daniel and Job. Only these three where spared !!!
For thus says Adonai Yahuah; How much more when I send my four sore
judgments upon Yerushalayim, the sword, and the famine, and the noisome beast,
and the pestilence.... Ezekiel 14:21
