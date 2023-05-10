Why Slovakia’s Government Collapsed (and why it’s bad news for Ukraine)

TLDR News EU
May 10, 2023
On Sunday, Slovakia's government collapsed and unleashed more chaos on an already unstable political landscape. So in this video, we explain what's happened, why pro-Russian parties are leading the polls and why it could be bad news for Ukraine.
00:00 Introduction
00:54 How Did We Get Here?
04:27 Slovakia’s Upcoming Elections
