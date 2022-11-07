VETERANS TODAY: 03NOV22 - VT RADIO: Endless Wars, Exposing Global Profiteering, Ukraine and Russia with SGT Dan McKnight

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE Veterans Today Videos





Host Johnny Punish welcomes Dan McKnight of Bring Our Troops Home to discuss Endless Wars and American Foreign Policy moving forward.

In this episode, the gents discuss the current situation in Ukraine and how to get the Congress and Executive Branch of government off the war diet, arms selling, and cheap oil causing harm to U.S. Citizens and our fellow global citizens around the world.



Sgt. Dan McKnight is a thirteen-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, including service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, U.S. Army, and Idaho Army National Guard. He deployed for an eighteen-month combat tour in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007.



Bring Our Troops Home is a veterans advocacy organization founded in February 2019 by Dan and other veterans of the Global War on Terror. It speaks on behalf of the majority of veterans who believe we must end our wars in the Middle East. You can see polling on their website for numbers - https://bringourtroopshome.us/polls.



The cornerstone project of Bring Our Troops Home is the “Defend the Guard” movement. Defend the Guard is state-based legislation that would prohibit the deployment of National Guard units into active combat without a formal declaration of war by Congress, as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.



The National Guard forms the backbone of the U.S. military. Over 45% of the troops deployed and 18% of the casualties incurred by the Global War on Terror were Guardsmen.



Passage of this bill in multiple state legislatures would force the federal government to follow what is already federal law, and either ends our foreign policy of multiple endless wars and foreign occupations or make Congress fully accountable for their decisions.



Defend the Guard has been formally introduced as a bill in 20 states as of 2022, and we have commitments from potential sponsors in a dozen others. We are working on a fifty-state strategy for the 2023 legislative session, and states we’re particularly excited about include Arizona, Kentucky, Wyoming, and Idaho.



As a non-profit, they educate fellow citizens and encourage lawmakers related to their preferred legislation. They are non-partisan and do not offer endorsements for political office.