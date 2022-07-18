Explaining the Faith - Papal Infallibility

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Fr. Chris Alar.
Streamed live on Jul 16, 2022 What does it mean to be the Vicar of Christ? What does Church teaching that the Pope is infallible really mean? It isn't what you think. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what the Church really teaches about the papacy, the Ordinary Magisterium, the Extraordinary Magisterium, Apostolic Succession, Ex Cathedra, etc. and if the Pope can make an error or not.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eoOmHrtI_M