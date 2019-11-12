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Stare Decisis: Precedent vs the Constitution
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2 views • November 12, 2019
As the founders widely understood, the Constitution is supreme. And it remains supreme even if the opinion of the Supreme Court contradicts it.
If you believe, like I do, that all these judges take an oath to the Constitution - rather than an oath to precedent - and their oath requires them to issue opinions based on the original, legal meaning of the Constitution - then the doctrine of stare decisis is unconstitutional even if the Supreme Court disagrees.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
If you believe, like I do, that all these judges take an oath to the Constitution - rather than an oath to precedent - and their oath requires them to issue opinions based on the original, legal meaning of the Constitution - then the doctrine of stare decisis is unconstitutional even if the Supreme Court disagrees.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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