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Laser Directed Energy Weapons - is War Against Humanity
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74 views • February 24, 2020
With all the fires that have been happening, mainstream media tries to make their news look like "MotherNature" packed a punch. You decide after reviewing this video. It looks like something was directed to create exact angles which "Mother-Nature does not normally do. This is a pattern with all those fires in CA and other areas - but one can clearly see this is beyond normal......
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