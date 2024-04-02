RUSSIAN ARMY PUSHES DONBASS FRONTLINES TO THE WEST

After a short pause, the Ukrainian military resumed drone strikes in Russian rear areas. On April 2, Ukrainian UAVs reached the Republic of Tatarstan. One of the targets was a dormitory in the special economic zone known as Alabuga, where the Russian Geran UAVs are reportedly produced. The workshops were reportedly not damaged, but at least seven civilians were wounded.





Another UAV targeted an oil refinery in the region, but it was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare means.





The targets of the attack are located a distance of more than 1000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The Ukrainian military likely used long-range kamikaze drones based on light-engine aircraft. For example, this could be the Ukrainian Aeroprakt A-22 upgraded into an unmanned vehicle with an increased flight range. These light-engine aircraft were previously used by Ukrainian special services for the attacks on Russian oil refineries in rear areas, as well as to transfer weapons across the border.





According to other reports, the Ukrainian military used the UJ-22 Airborne UAVs, the maximum flight range of which is reportedly about 800 kilometers.





The Russian military didn’t waste their time last night either. A new wave of precision strikes targeted Ukrainian energy facilities that meet the needs of their military-industrial complex. Local Ukrainian authorities confirmed damage in Krivyi Rih. More explosions thundered in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhie and Kharkiv regions.





Massive Russian strikes have inflicted heavy damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past weeks. The ongoing attacks are aimed to complicate the military logistics of the Ukrainian army and prevent its military-industrial complex from launching full-fledged operation.





More Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian military facilities. A training camp of the Ukrainian marines in the Mykolaiv region reportedly came under attack.





Meanwhile, the Russian army continues pushing the Donbass frontlines to the west. New Russian gains were reported west of Avdeevka. After their victory in Orlovka, Russian forces entered Semenovka. No river could protect the Ukrainian garrison in the village and, after the prolonged battles, Russian forces gained a foothold in the southern part of the settlement. The Ukrainian troops retreated to the north. Together with the western streets of Berdychi, this is their last stronghold west of Avdeevka. Then, Ukrainian servicemen will be forced to retreat dozens of kilometers through the fields under heavy Russian artillery fire.





At the same time, Russian forces gained new positions on the dominant heights in the Artyomovsk direction. After they took control of Krasnoe, they rapidly expanded their zone of control north of the village and approached the outskirts of the main Ukrainian stronghold, Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian military is preparing for the upcoming Russian assault and new heavy urban battles.

