MSNBC REPORTER: "I can tell you, they’re not angry at Ron DeSantis. They are actually thanking him for having brought them to Martha's Vineyard."
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1570887358412918785
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.