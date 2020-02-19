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Assange’s imprisonment is psychological torture – Galloway (MIRRORED)
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124 views • February 19, 2020
Assange’s imprisonment is psychological torture – Galloway (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/k44KN4QyTa8
After Queen Elizabeth II suggested the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may have been political, two Australian MP’s are heading to Belmarsh Prison to visit the embattled journalist. Assange’s extradition hearing is due to begin next week, and his father is making a plea to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, citing urgent health concerns.
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Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/k44KN4QyTa8
After Queen Elizabeth II suggested the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may have been political, two Australian MP’s are heading to Belmarsh Prison to visit the embattled journalist. Assange’s extradition hearing is due to begin next week, and his father is making a plea to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, citing urgent health concerns.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT
Get exclusive content and watch full episodes now by downloading the Portable.TV app: http://download.rtamerica.tv/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
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