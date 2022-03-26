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Election 2020 Bombshell: U.S. Post Office Complicit In Election Conspiracy – Ledger Report 1221
The Ledger Report
The Ledger Report
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49 views • March 26, 2022
Forensic election audit expert Jovan Pulitzer has uncovered a man-made, partisan catastrophe at the Post Office: destruction of voter evidence. Graham Ledger speaks with Jovan about this breaking news and about what you can do to not let the 2020 election fade off into history. Also on the program, the political and financial nexus between Ukraine, the Bidens, the laptop, and the oligarchs. And, Kirk Elliott with huge and important financial guidance for patriots who see the recession that’s clearly on the American horizon. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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trumpnewselectionconstitutionconservativebidenukraine2024recessionoannoanoligarchledgerledger-reportledger-grahamone-america
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