© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election 2020 Bombshell: U.S. Post Office Complicit In Election Conspiracy – Ledger Report 1221
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • March 26, 2022
Forensic election audit expert Jovan Pulitzer has uncovered a man-made, partisan catastrophe at the Post Office: destruction of voter evidence. Graham Ledger speaks with Jovan about this breaking news and about what you can do to not let the 2020 election fade off into history. Also on the program, the political and financial nexus between Ukraine, the Bidens, the laptop, and the oligarchs. And, Kirk Elliott with huge and important financial guidance for patriots who see the recession that’s clearly on the American horizon. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.