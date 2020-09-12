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The Truth About Anarchy: Past, Present and Future
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31 views • September 12, 2020
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With negative portrayals throughout mainstream culture, anarchy remains a term tainted by unfavorable associations and perceptions of unbridled chaos. A recent article titled "Anarchy: What It Is and Why Pop Culture Loves It" attempted to explain anarchism - and it unfortunately fell short. Dave Smith joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent article by Kim Kelly, common misconceptions about anarchism and why it may hold the key to the future of freedom.
Dave Smith is a stand-up comedian, political commentator, the host of the Part of the Problem podcast, the co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast and his debut comedy special 'Libertas' is available now.
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Website: http://www.comicdavesmith.com
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Article: https://www.teenvogue.com/story/anarchy-explained-what-it-is-why-pop-culture-loves-it
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With negative portrayals throughout mainstream culture, anarchy remains a term tainted by unfavorable associations and perceptions of unbridled chaos. A recent article titled "Anarchy: What It Is and Why Pop Culture Loves It" attempted to explain anarchism - and it unfortunately fell short. Dave Smith joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent article by Kim Kelly, common misconceptions about anarchism and why it may hold the key to the future of freedom.
Dave Smith is a stand-up comedian, political commentator, the host of the Part of the Problem podcast, the co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast and his debut comedy special 'Libertas' is available now.
Gas Digital Network: http://www.gasdigitalnetwork.com
Website: http://www.comicdavesmith.com
Twitter: http:/www.twitter.com/comicdavesmith
Article: https://www.teenvogue.com/story/anarchy-explained-what-it-is-why-pop-culture-loves-it
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
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