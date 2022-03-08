First Russian Armored Train Spotted In Southern Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The launch of armored trains means that the southern Ukrainian region from Crimea to Mariupol has been completely secured by the Russian Armed Forces.
IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :
MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN
BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k
BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r
PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]
Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT