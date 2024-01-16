CTP BTS/SP 20240117 S1EJanSpecial Mid-Month/Week drop LizEntin (Atheist) VideoRAW

S1EJanSpecial SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Jan 17 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E31) "Christian Broadcast with Atheist Guest? You do not want to miss to find out why?"

Why is a Christian Broadcast having an Atheist on as a Guest? This is an episode you do not want to miss to find out why?

Liz is a wonderful Young Woman and I hope you'll enjoy the Conversation we had as much as I did. Hope to have Liz back again sometime to discuss Authorship and Publishing in general (as we had a great discussion (Audiobook creation, SMASHWORDS Services, more (https://tinyurl.com/WriteAndPublishSupplement)) on that off-line worthy of bringing to you all may be considering Publishing your own Book (regardless of your Subject-matter) in future).

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode!





Episode related pieces...

- No corresponding TLB Ariticle this coming Sat

- B4IN Wed Jan 17th 2024 drop link TBD

- Liz on IG: https://www.instagram.com/wtf_just_happened_/

- Liz's podcast: https://www.wtfjusthappened.net/book-afterlife-evidence-grief

- Liz's book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCXKS9RV?ref_=pe_3052080_276849420

- https://www.youtube.com/@wtfjusthappened





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S1E31 Audio: 28m 29s, Wed Jan 17 2024)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.