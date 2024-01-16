CTP BTS/SP 20240117 S1EJanSpecial Mid-Month/Week drop LizEntin (Atheist) VideoRAW

S1EJanSpecial SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Jan 17 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E31) "Christian Broadcast with Atheist Guest? You do not want to miss to find out why?"
Why is a Christian Broadcast having an Atheist on as a Guest? This is an episode you do not want to miss to find out why?
Liz is a wonderful Young Woman and I hope you'll enjoy the Conversation we had as much as I did. Hope to have Liz back again sometime to discuss Authorship and Publishing in general (as we had a great discussion (Audiobook creation, SMASHWORDS Services, more (https://tinyurl.com/WriteAndPublishSupplement)) on that off-line worthy of bringing to you all may be considering Publishing your own Book (regardless of your Subject-matter) in future).
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."
Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode!
Episode related pieces...
- No corresponding TLB Ariticle this coming Sat
- B4IN Wed Jan 17th 2024 drop link TBD
- Liz on IG: https://www.instagram.com/wtf_just_happened_/
- Liz's podcast: https://www.wtfjusthappened.net/book-afterlife-evidence-grief
- Liz's book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCXKS9RV?ref_=pe_3052080_276849420
- https://www.youtube.com/@wtfjusthappened
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup
- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections
- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup
- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
(S1E31 Audio: 28m 29s, Wed Jan 17 2024)
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.