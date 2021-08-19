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Prax Appeal! Prax Girl Talks Praxeology on Freedomain Radio
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20 views • August 19, 2021
Introduction: 0:00
What Is Praxeology? 3:35
Empiricism and Philosophy: 7:50
What Is Good? 18:20
Why Did Economics Shift from Praxeology to Empiricism? 28:30
Empiricism As A New Religion: 38:40
Choice in the Face of Coercion: 42:40
PraxGirl and Robert Taylor discuss Austrian Economics, elusive ethics and Ludwig von Mises on Freedomain Radio. For more PraxGirl: http://www.youtube.com/praxgirl and http://www.praxeology.tv
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
What Is Praxeology? 3:35
Empiricism and Philosophy: 7:50
What Is Good? 18:20
Why Did Economics Shift from Praxeology to Empiricism? 28:30
Empiricism As A New Religion: 38:40
Choice in the Face of Coercion: 42:40
PraxGirl and Robert Taylor discuss Austrian Economics, elusive ethics and Ludwig von Mises on Freedomain Radio. For more PraxGirl: http://www.youtube.com/praxgirl and http://www.praxeology.tv
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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