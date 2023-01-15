Luke 6:46; 13:24-27 – Why Do You Call Me Lord, But Not Obey Me?





Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!





Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -

https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS





jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god

#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon