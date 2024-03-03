Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pig Excavator
channel image
Log Cabin Homestead
4 Subscribers
142 views
Published 12 hours ago

Pigs are biological excavators! God gave them shovels for noses!

If you ever need any land cleared of brush and weeds pigs are up for the job as they dig down and eat the roots.


https://www.vrbo.com/338940

https://logcabinhomestead.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA

https://rumble.com/c/c-611515

Keywords
homesteadingfarmpigswisconsinairbnbvrbofarm vacation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket