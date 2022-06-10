Pope Francis Warns Against 'Do It Yourself' Christianity - June 25, 2014

Pope Francis Warns Against A Direct Personal Relationship With Jesus Christ

Pope Francis

General Audience

St. Peter's Square

Wednesday, June 25, 2014

We are not Christians on an individual basis, each one on his or her own, no...

It is like a last name: if the first name is “I am Christian”, the last name is “I belong to the Church”.

(Of course by ‘Church’ Francis means the Roman Catholic Church, but the true church are all those who are born-again regenerate Christians.)

In the Church there is no “do it yourself”, there are no “free agents”. How many times did Pope Benedict “describe the Church as an ecclesial ‘we’”! At times one hears someone say: “I believe in God, I believe in Jesus, but I don’t care about the Church...”. How many times have we heard this? And this is not good. There are those who believe they can maintain a personal, direct and immediate relationship with Jesus Christ outside the communion and the mediation of the Church. These are dangerous and harmful temptations.

Remember this well: to be Christian means belonging to the Church. The first name is “Christian”, the last name is “belonging to the Church”.

-Pope Francis

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/audiences/2014/documents/papa-francesco_20140625_udienza-generale.html

(This is Catholic works doctrine and not salvation by grace through the atonement that our Lord Jesus Christ made for all those who trust in Him. There is no grace through Christ’s earthly mother. Only through the Lord Jesus Christ.)