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When is solar NOT suitable for homeowners?
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184 views • September 16, 2021
Top reasons to avoid solar? In this short video, we will discuss what prevents homeowners from going solar.
If you want to save a ton of money, and stop "renting" your power from the grid, feel free to send me a message. You can own the power plant with a battery backup generator. Let's set up a free, no-pressure zoom call to discuss your options and see if it's a good fit.
Let's talk about your options, I have installers in over 20 states, we are a nationwide company. Please support our channel by doing business with us and sharing our videos with your friends. Link below.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
If you want to save a ton of money, and stop "renting" your power from the grid, feel free to send me a message. You can own the power plant with a battery backup generator. Let's set up a free, no-pressure zoom call to discuss your options and see if it's a good fit.
Let's talk about your options, I have installers in over 20 states, we are a nationwide company. Please support our channel by doing business with us and sharing our videos with your friends. Link below.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
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