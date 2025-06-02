BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parth Sharad Birla talks about Autonomys and AI 3.0
Zeeve
Zeeve
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 13 hours ago

Parth Sharad Birla, a visionary in blockchain and AI, discusses Autonomys Network—a groundbreaking project ushering in AI 3.0, where artificial intelligence operates on decentralized, user-owned networks instead of corporate-controlled servers. Unlike today’s AI (dominated by Big Tech), Autonomys leverages blockchain to democratize access, reward data contributors, and ensure transparency in AI training and deployment.

Key themes from his talk:

  • Breaking Big Tech’s monopoly – Autonomys shifts power from centralized AI giants to open networks.

  • AI meets Web3 – Users own their data, models, and compute resources, earning rewards for participation.

  • Self-improving systems – AI 3.0 isn’t just smarter—it’s autonomous, evolving through decentralized collaboration.

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy