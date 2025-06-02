Parth Sharad Birla talks about Autonomys and AI 3.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parth Sharad Birla, a visionary in blockchain and AI, discusses Autonomys Network—a groundbreaking project ushering in AI 3.0, where artificial intelligence operates on decentralized, user-owned networks instead of corporate-controlled servers. Unlike today’s AI (dominated by Big Tech), Autonomys leverages blockchain to democratize access, reward data contributors, and ensure transparency in AI training and deployment.
Key themes from his talk:
Breaking Big Tech’s monopoly – Autonomys shifts power from centralized AI giants to open networks.
AI meets Web3 – Users own their data, models, and compute resources, earning rewards for participation.
Self-improving systems – AI 3.0 isn’t just smarter—it’s autonomous, evolving through decentralized collaboration.