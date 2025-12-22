The Genesis II Church Documentary - QuantumLeap with Spanish Subtitles

This documentary was done in 2015. We covered how Jim Humble discovered a formula to cure Malaria and how I found his book in 2006. From Jim's book, "The Miracle Supplement of the 21st Century" and cured my family of 8 children and myself form MRSA. We talked about how Jim came to live with us in 2010 and how we co-founded the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. From 2010 to 2015 we had helped millions around the world and taught 50+ seminars in many countries with great results with a lot of attacks form the Media and Governments we believe were send by Big Pharma to try and silence us which we did not stop. Chlorine Dioxide is to important to this world to back down.