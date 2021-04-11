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A warning to the world
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66 views • April 11, 2021
The same organizations were involved in the Spanish flu outbreak with the same kind of thing happening. More people died from the vaccine and it was at a period when WIFI just came out. What kind of frequency did they put up. Now we have 5G rolling out across the nation. People also died from lung infections from wearing dirty masks
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