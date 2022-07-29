"What is really sad and hurts the most is that she is my only child...I called her My Little Pearl because Nika is such a little gem, she is simply the dearest little gem. She is the best, My Little Pearl."

Watching this movie will be painful and difficult. And to be honest, doing it was also unbearable. It is about the girl Nika, who died in an instant: a Ukrainian shell exploded near her house in Donetsk, Ukraine. It's the Donbass area where the land is rich in coal and natural gas. The land where Russian speakers live and were killed these past eight years under a genocide started by the Deep State in the US. Nika was ten years old.





The first part, the film with the interview of her Mother, "Nika. The girl, who is no more", was filmed by military correspondent Roman Kosarev