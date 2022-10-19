Quo Vadis

Oct 15, 2022 In this video we share The Warning Messages of Our Lord and Our Lady to Blessed Elena Aiello.

Our Lord Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother had been issuing warnings, directed to the peoples of our days, through Blessed Elena Aiello (1895-1961).

Here are some of the messages, dated according to when she received them.

From Our Lord Jesus on April 11, 1952:

“I want people to know that the punishment is near: a fire never seen before will descend on the earth and a large part of humanity will be destroyed...

“Those who remain will be under the protection of the mercy of God, while those who do not want to repent of their faults will perish in a tide of fire...

"Russia will be almost completely burned. Some nations will disappear.

"Italy will be partly saved by the Pope."

Again to Elena on April 16, 1954, Jesus said:

“They have become ungrateful to My Sacred Heart and abuse graces and they have turned the world into a scene of crimes.

“The countless scandals bring souls to ruin, especially those of the young. They indulge without restraint in the pleasures of the world which are degenerate and perverse.

The bad example of parents produced in families scandals and infidelities rather than virtue and prayer.

The home, source of faith and holiness, has become defiled and corrupt.

“The stubbornness of men does not change and they go further and further into their sins.

The punishments and afflictions that God sends to make them reasonable are severe, but men are furious like wounded beasts and harden their hearts against the grace of God.

“Glowing clouds and a firestorm will pass over the world and the scourge will be the most terrible in the history of men.

It will last seventy hours.

“The ungodly will be crushed and eliminated.

Many will be lost because they will harden themselves in the sin; it is then that we will see the power of light on darkness.

“I bend over the world and brake the justice of God; otherwise these things would be done now.

“You must pray and make sacrifices so that men return to God and to my Immaculate Heart, mediator in God and men; so at least part of the world will be saved.”

On April 16, 1955, Elena again received another message as follows:

"The wrath of God is near and the world will be tormented by a great calamity, by bloody revolutions, by strong earthquakes, by famines, by epidemics and by terrible hurricanes, which will cause rivers and seas to overflow!

“The world will be completely turned upside down by a new and terrible war.

The deadliest weapons will destroy peoples and nations.

“The dictators of the earth, real infernal monsters, will destroy the Churches with the Sacred Ciboria and will eliminate peoples and nations and things most dear.

“During this sacrilegious battle, because of the fierce impulse and the relentless resistance of many, everything that has been done by the hand of man will be destroyed.

Clouds with gleams of fire will finally appear in the sky and a storm of fire will fall on the whole world.”

Here’s another message she received on December 8, 1957:

“...Everything is suspended like a thread: when it breaks, Divine Justice will fall on the world and it will then be the great purification.

“All nations will be punished because innumerable are the sins that are like a tide of filth, have covered the earth.

The evil forces are ready to unleash themselves in every part of the world with terrible violence.

Unimaginable distress will ensue.

“I have been warning men in many ways for a long time...

“How sad My heart is to see that men no longer even think of a return to God!

But time is running out: the whole world will be turned upside down.

Much blood will be shed: the righteous, the innocent, holy priests, and the Church itself will suffer greatly. Hatred will reach its peak.

“Italy will be humiliated, purified in the blood, and will have to suffer a lot, because there are many sins committed in this privileged nation.

Seat of the Vicar of Christ.

You cannot imagine what will happen!

“A great revolution will take place and the streets will be reddened with blood.

The Pope will suffer a lot and all this suffering will be for him like an agony which will shorten his pilgrimage on earth.

His successor will guide the boat in the storm.

“But the punishment of the ungodly will not take long.

“This day will be appalling, in the most terrible way: the earth will tremble and shake all humanity.

The wicked will perish in the most dreadful rigours of God's justice.

“Send a message to immediately warn all people on earth, as far as possible, that they will return to God through prayer and penance."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws1jzLwn-wg

