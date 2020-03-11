Here's Looking At You

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This video is an update of the battle to end the corruption in the world's money system. The document shown at the link under this introduction exposes many of the lies of the Banking Cartel. As a whistleblower at the World Bank and as a producer of a weekly Series on DCTV, I have been working together with many people to expose this corruption. These are the latest in this series of hundreds of videos on YouTube.
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