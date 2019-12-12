Is The Great Freeze Returning to Our Planet (922)

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New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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1709 the Great Freeze, now we have a Category 3 Ice Hurricane that rolled over Iceland with the fastest winds and most snow ever recorded in the nation. 150 mph winds with seven feet of snow. USA snow into Alabama and SE where below freezing has happened for the second time his season, very rare indeed. This is what was described before the Great Freeze of 1709 where wine bottles froze next to roaring fires and town bells cracked from -5F to North Africa.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#iceland #icelandblizzard #1709freeze #greatfreeze #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
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***Today's Story Links**
1709: The year that Europe froze https://www.newscientist.com/article/...
https://climatechangepsychology.blogs...
A thousand-year record of temperature variations for Germany and Central Europe based on documentary data https://www.academia.edu/14359500/A_t...
Central European and regional fir TRW (Tree Ring Width) last 1000 years https://link.springer.com/chapter/10....
White Out 18th-century painting from the Castello Sforzesco, Milan https://www.nationalgeographic.com/hi...
1709 Temperature anomaly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_F...
Iceland Blizzard and Winter Hurricane https://twitter.com/search?q=iceland%...
Violent winter storm across Iceland is underway, intense snowfall (N Iceland) and 150-190 km/h gusts https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/vio...
Cyclone tracking wind speeds Iceland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELYoSXpXk...
Iceland cyclone https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU/s...
Iceland whiteout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELhHfVeXU...
Iceland buried door https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELh7Cz4Wo...
Iceland trees bent in snow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELh7Cz_X0...
USA winter forecasts https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
Cold blast USA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EK9M9w0Ws...
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Video & Audio Content Created & Produced by David DuByne
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