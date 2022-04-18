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Faith In Anti Tax or Faith in Jesus' Teachings
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70 views • April 18, 2022
There is more we have to say about covid-19, anti-vaxx, and the conspiracy theorists. This video explains why exposing these conspiracy lies IS totally consistent with obedience to Jesus. Are you willing to hear the Truth?
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