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FlashPoint _ Hope Is Not Lost! Featuring Attorney Sidney Powell
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528 views • January 02, 2021
Attorney Sidney Powell was on Flashpoint Friday evening and she shared the next steps for the country in the prevention of the election steal going on right now.
Sidney Powell Interview from: 16:25
Powell shared when discussing Mike Pence:
"I don’t see how any good Christian can certify a fraudulent election.”
Welcome to FlashPoint!
What is Flashpoint? The definition of the term is a place, event or time at which trouble, such as violence or anger, flares up.
2020 definitely qualifies as a flashpoint!
Featuring Attorney Sidney Powell, Lance Wallnau, John Graves and Mario Murillo.
Sidney Powell Interview from: 16:25
Powell shared when discussing Mike Pence:
"I don’t see how any good Christian can certify a fraudulent election.”
Welcome to FlashPoint!
What is Flashpoint? The definition of the term is a place, event or time at which trouble, such as violence or anger, flares up.
2020 definitely qualifies as a flashpoint!
Featuring Attorney Sidney Powell, Lance Wallnau, John Graves and Mario Murillo.
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