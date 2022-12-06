Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gov’t Criminally Ignoring Vax-injured Living in Hell on Earth
258 views
channel image
The New American
Published 18 hours ago |

Mr. Fusaro took a Covid injection for a job opportunity that required international travel at a time of tight restrictions, figuring the odds of him not getting injured were on his side. Sadly, he was wrong. After a second Pfizer shot, the man developed numerous medical conditions he had never had before, such as complete heart block, blood clots, and pericarditis, among others. He had three heart surgeries and was put on a pacemaker. Mr. Fusaro’s conditions were medically recognized as having “temporal correlation” with Covid inoculations.


Eventually, Mr. Fusaro got engaged with React19, the largest American non-profit advocating for and supporting vaccine-injured people. Recently, his group experienced a suicide crisis, the information of which was shared with the highest officials at the FDA, CDC, and NIH—and was ignored.


Mr. Fusaro shared a suicide note of a friend who went to Switzerland for an assisted suicide. In it, he described his unbearable suffering:

"Despite Pfizer and government lies about these vaccines, medical gaslighting by countless incompetent doctors, I went above and beyond and tried to get medical treatment to no avail. There is no known cure for this spike-induced illness."


This letter was also distributed to the federal healthcare agencies, but it received no response.


While people like Robert are living in a "hell on Earth," the hope is real, and there are viable solutions. Among them are promising medical studies that are underway, and support groups such as React19 that offer not only medical and legal advice, but also a sense of community.

To learn more about and support React19, please visit www.react19.org


To learn more about the Yale LISTEN Study, please visit www.kindred.hugo.health/research/listen-study


To learn more about and support the Open Medicine Foundation, please visit www.omf.ngo


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccine injuryvaxmedical corruptioncovid vaccinevaccine injured

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket