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Sheldon Waxman former Asst US Attorney - Rebel in the Courtroom: How Corruption Makes a Libertarian
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9 views • July 10, 2020
Most libertarians weren’t always. Some became so via trauma, around blowing the whistle or facing a deal with the devil. When prosecutor Waxman faced pressure to ignore justice for the slain leader of the Black Panthers, he knew any continued rise in judicial power for him would sacrifice his soul. The jarring departure tumbled Waxman into the school of hard knocks, ultimately raising a life filled with philosophy, teaching, and writing great books. This is truly an amazing story!
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