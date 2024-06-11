© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/replacing-hollywood-solutionswatch/
Today we talk to independent filmmaker Teace Snyder about how he managed to make a professional feature-length film, Hold Me, without any studio support. We discuss the need to replace the Hollywood propaganda system with an authentic, grassroots, people-led media creation process and the types of platforms and communities that will be needed to truly replace Hollywood.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: 230cd80076dc5ea1
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co