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Soros-Funded Massacre
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239 views • November 22, 2021
PLEASE NOTE: killer's name is Darrell E. Brooks (not Scott) My apologies!!
November 22, 2021- George Soros is behind so much evil in this world. The people and projects he funds ultimately lead to death and the dissolution of civil society. His latest prize is the massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin where Darrell E. Scott drove his Ford Escape through a Christmas Parade, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others, with six children in critical condition.
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Sources:
https://www.kut.org/politics/2021-10-04/billionaire-george-soros-donates-half-a-million-to-oppose-austin-police-staffing-campaign
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/soros-district-attorney-races-2020
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/20/george-soros-funded-das-oversee-big-cities-skyrock/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/san-francisco-prosecutors-quit-chesa-boudin-office-recall-joined
https://www.yahoo.com/now/fec-allows-foreign-money-u-002651563.html
November 22, 2021- George Soros is behind so much evil in this world. The people and projects he funds ultimately lead to death and the dissolution of civil society. His latest prize is the massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin where Darrell E. Scott drove his Ford Escape through a Christmas Parade, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others, with six children in critical condition.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.kut.org/politics/2021-10-04/billionaire-george-soros-donates-half-a-million-to-oppose-austin-police-staffing-campaign
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/soros-district-attorney-races-2020
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/20/george-soros-funded-das-oversee-big-cities-skyrock/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/san-francisco-prosecutors-quit-chesa-boudin-office-recall-joined
https://www.yahoo.com/now/fec-allows-foreign-money-u-002651563.html
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