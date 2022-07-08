Canadian pro-life leader finds creative way around 'bubble zone' laws to help save the unborn

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Pro-life activist Gabrielle Johnson, executive director of the Alberta Life Issues Educational Society, shares plans to build another pregnancy resource center in the province, and describes why she sees her work with The Back Porch in Edmonton as a ministry. Help Gabrielle build a new pregnancy center next to a Calgary abortion facility here: lifefunder.com/calgarycentre
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