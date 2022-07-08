Canadian pro-life leader finds creative way around 'bubble zone' laws to help save the unborn

Pro-life activist Gabrielle Johnson, executive director of the Alberta Life Issues Educational Society, shares plans to build another pregnancy resource center in the province, and describes why she sees her work with The Back Porch in Edmonton as a ministry. Help Gabrielle build a new pregnancy center next to a Calgary abortion facility here: lifefunder.com/calgarycentre

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Gabrielle_Johnson_070822

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Gabrielle_Johnson_070822

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten