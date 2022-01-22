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Original Antigenic Sin – The vaccine Kraken
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51 views • January 22, 2022
The reason why the vaccines don’t work against the variants is because the vaccine only works against the original Alpha Wuhan virus due to original antigenic sin. As you will see, the evolution of the virus was very predictable and now it will become deadly for literally billions of people. If we could figure it out, they knew. They knew what would happen. They are pretending to be ignorant but it is coming to a household near you. Original Antigenic Sin is definitely a major missing piece of the puzzle. If you have been following closely the events that has been happening, everything will make a little more sense now with this information. Please like and share this video.
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