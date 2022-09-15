Romanian Businesswoman Fled Socialism and Survived Government Assassination Attempts | Victoria Prodan

Victoria Prodan pursued a law degree to discover truth in the world. In Romania, she suffered under Socialism and through her pursuit she came to faith in Jesus Christ. When she moved to the United States she enjoyed freedom in a country where she could use her law degree to free those under Communism and Socialism.



Fighting against international human oppression she met many foes, including one who sought her assassination. Through her story Victoria reveals the truths about an immigrant in America with no money who rose to success through hard work. While fighting against Socialism she sees stark similarities in America like those she fled from.





After assassination attempts she was able to change the lives of many people including her assassin. Will America return to its original roots of freedom and liberty or have we gone too far into Socialism?





Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:





- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.





- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. Find the new Kingdom Bundle and also the Health Reset bundle from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.





- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?





⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.





- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102





- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.





- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv