Covid Was An Act Of War Against The Human Race - Dr David E Martin
Published Yesterday

London Real


July 11, 2023


Back in 2020, we were one of the few platforms that questioned the mainstream narrative and continued to speak with experts and insiders that had important information we felt the public needed to hear.


One of those people was Dr. David E. Martin, the professor, researcher and author who many of you will remember as the star of the groundbreaking documentary Plandemic 2. That film was livestreamed here on our Digital Freedom Platform to over two million viewers, becoming the largest live broadcast of a documentary film in human history.


DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RTM3Cp_Hbrs

humanitybioweaponact of warlondon realcovid-19coviddr david martin

