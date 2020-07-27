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Episode 108 - The Truth About Reopening Schools
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14 views • July 27, 2020
Have you noticed an overwhelming level of opposition to reopening schools in the corporate press and among many Democrats nationwide? Why is that? Why is there so much hysteria from the Lockdowns-are-the-Only-Option crowd?
What is the truth about reopening schools?
What is the truth about reopening schools?
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